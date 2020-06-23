Tuesday COVID-19 numbers include record single day test results and 2.2% positive

The total number of coronavirus tests reported by the Department of Health Services on Tuesday hit a new single-day high. And 2.2 percent of those 11,794 tests – or 263 – came back positive. That compared to 3.8 percent on Monday. The percentage was 3.8 percent or higher on four of the previous five days. […]

