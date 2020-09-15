Tuesday COVID-19 numbers for Wisconsin

Tuesday’s statewide COVID-19 tally for Wisconsin included ten deaths and 56 new hospitalizations. Today’s #COVID19_WI update, with Menominee County reporting a life lost to this virus for the first time. Learn about how #data is reported. Help us #StopTheSpread: https://t.co/rYEr4mePr9 pic.twitter.com/ciw8ynYISm — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) September 15, 2020 The Department of Health Services reported 1,348 — […]

