Tuesday COVID-19 numbers break more records

COVID-19 continues to spread virtually unabated in Wisconsin. There were no positive indicators in Tuesday’s numbers from the state Department of Health Services. DHS reported single day records, of 7,073 new cases, 66 deaths, and a 36 percent seven day positive test rate. Today’s #COVID19_WI update shows the highest numbers yet when it comes to […]

Source: WRN.com







