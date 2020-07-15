Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: another record day for new confirmed cases

For a fourth time in six days, Wisconsin has its highest number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases. The Department of Health Services reported 964 positive tests out of 15,644 new test results from the previous 24 hours. The rate of new positive cases was 6.6 percent, and the seven-day average of positive tests is 7.1 […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.