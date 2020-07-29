Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: 5.3% positive test rate and 14 additional deaths

Wisconsin’s confirmed COVID-19 cases have exceeded 50-thousand, as the virus continues to claim lives. The Department of Health Services reported 762 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, out of 14,424 test results. That’s a rate of 5.3 percent, which is an encouraging trend. Tuesday’s COVID-19 numbers from DHS. https://t.co/Syp6EFfnuZ — WRN (@WRN) July 28, 2020 However, […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.