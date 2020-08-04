Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: 4% positive test rate, deaths reach 961

Covid-19 is now confirmed to have infected more than 56,000 Wisconsinites, and continues to kill people. The state Department of Health Services reported Tuesday that there are now 56,056 confirmed cases of COVID-19, an increase of 728 people since Monday. Those 728 cases out of more than 17,000 tests represent a positive test rate of […]

Source: WRN.com







