Tuesday COVID-19 numbers: 4.7% positive and 601 new cases

The state’s percentage of positive COVID-19 cases dropped on Tuesday. The Department of Health Services reported 12,180 new test results, of which 601 – or 4.7 percent – positive. That was also the largest single day total of new cases. Updated #COVID19_WI numbers, with Barron County reporting its first death. Testing capacity of 18,434 is […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.