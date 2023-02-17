Tucker Carlson – Tucker Carlson is wrong: Diversity makes the Biden administration more representative, not less
“No administration has ever looked less like America, just by the numbers, than the Biden administration.”
Source: Politifacts.com
-
Changing temps, windy conditions: Here are 4 things to know about sturgeon spearing...
by Fond du Lac Reporter on February 17, 2023 at 5:08 PM
The 2023 season has seen fewer harvested sturgeon and spearers because of warmer temperatures and windy conditions. Here's what to know about weekend 2.
-
Local Prep Scores from Thursday 2/16
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2023 at 5:00 PM
-
Bangor Boys Basketball Holds Off Royall Claims Another SBC Championship
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2023 at 4:59 PM
-
Hunkins, Wilhorn Lead Necedah Past New Lisbon in SBC BB
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2023 at 4:58 PM
-
Bice: Prosecutors asked for prison time in three felony cases. Each time, Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 17, 2023 at 4:48 PM
Milwaukee County Judge Janet Protasiewicz gave probation in three felony cases in which children were sexually assaulted or criminally neglected by an adult.
-
Green Bay Packers Foundation spurs additional investments in Give BIG Green Bay
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2023 at 2:48 PM
The Give BIG Green Bay online giving day runs from noon Feb. 21 to noon Feb. 22.
-
Door County Candle fundraiser helps earthquake relief for Turkish, Syrian children
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2023 at 11:05 AM
The Sturgeon Bay-based company is donating all profits from its new Hope Candles to UNICEF as aid for children in the affected areas.
-
Fay Wingrove appeals to small firms with Innovative Solutions for Business in Sheboygan
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 17, 2023 at 11:01 AM
Fay Wingrove breaks through in male-dominated field with an accounting firm that appeals to businesses that may not need full-time accountant.
-
Mail scam tells Door County home owners they need a new warranty
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 16, 2023 at 11:26 PM
The letters are from "Home Warranty Direct" and include a voucher with the title "County Deed Records."
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.