Tsai, Liara Kaylee Age 35 Formerly of Mauston

Liara Kaylee Tsai (born Thomas Omar Stavlo) formerly of Mauston, WI was tragically taken too soon on the evening of June 21 while residing in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Liara was born on November 27, 1988 in Pratt, Kansas to parents Omar and Linda. She graduated from Mauston high school in 2006. She then served in the United States Air Force, being stationed at Davis – Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson, Arizona. She continued her studies with Carleton University, specializing in crisis in conflict mediation.

Liara found her ultimate calling in being able to express her amazing talents and humanity through her love of music as a DJ on the techno scene with FemmeDecks. Liara‘s talent awarded her many opportunities to play venues around the country, gaining her notoriety and popularity. Liara also created that forum to use as an open door to help others struggling. Through her kindness, love, and values many have benefited.

Liara‘s light will be deeply missed by her beloved dog Ein, her brother Eric (Melissa), sister Kari (Steve), sister Kristen (Brian), nephews Zachary, Hayden, Hunter, and a community of countless friends she called family. She is proceeded in death by her father Omar, mother Linda, her paternal grandparents Richard and Helen Stavlo, her maternal grandparents Virgil and Margie Scott, and her nephew TJ.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made in care of Roseberry’s Funeral Home in Friendship, Wisconsin for Liara’s care and funeral expenses.

A celebration of Liara‘s beautiful life will be announced at a later date.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences.

Source: WRJC.com







