Trump’s Senate impeachment trial gets underway
The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is underway. “Impeachment is unique. It is a political act, it is not the same as a civil or a criminal trial. So you have the Senate acting as, in some ways as judge and jury,” said Maurice Sheppard, a political scientist at Madison College. If […]
Thousands of Wisconsin vaccine appointments have been canceled or delayed because of...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2021 at 1:41 AM
With many now being eligible for a second dose, the demand will only get higher. Some health systems have stopped scheduling appointments altogether.
Brown County providers 'ration vaccines' as Bellin Health doctor worries about allotted...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2021 at 1:24 AM
The next phase of residents will become eligible to get a vaccine starting March 1. That includes teachers, grocers and people in group housing.
Prominent GOP donor asks state Supreme Court to block latest Tony Evers mask mandate
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2021 at 1:07 AM
The latest legal challenge to Evers' emergency orders asks the state Supreme Court to intervene.
Here's why Green Bay schools moved up the start of in-person classes by a month
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on February 10, 2021 at 12:48 AM
A Green Bay School Board majority felt that precautions, and a decline in numbers of COVID-19 cases, made it safe to resume in-person classes March 1
Second case of new coronavirus variant detected in Wisconsin
by Bob Hague on February 10, 2021 at 12:23 AM
A second case of a new coronavirus variant has been detected in Wisconsin, according to the state Department of Health Services. Dr. Ryan Westergaard, the state’s chief medical officer, said this could be the tip of the iceberg. […]
President Joe Biden traveling to Milwaukee next week, where he'll participate in a CNN...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 10, 2021 at 12:09 AM
President Joe Biden is scheduled to travel to Wisconsin next week, making the state one of the first official stops of his presidency.
by Bob Hague on February 9, 2021 at 11:52 PM
The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is underway. “Impeachment is unique. It is a political act, it is not the same as a civil or a criminal trial. So you have the Senate acting as, in some ways as judge and […]
Evers adds funding for early education, long term care to proposed state budget
by Raymond Neupert on February 9, 2021 at 11:26 PM
Governor Tony Evers is previewing parts of his proposed state budget, including a new series of grants for those who are caring for their children and loved ones during the pandemic. The programs will offer up 140 million dollars in total for early […]
Average daily COVID-19 cases fall below 1,000 for first time since September, but health...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on February 9, 2021 at 11:18 PM
Health officials say Wisconsin's progress combating the spread of the coronavirus is encouraging, but the emerging variants pose a high risk.
