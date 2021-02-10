Trump’s Senate impeachment trial gets underway

The Senate impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump is underway. “Impeachment is unique. It is a political act, it is not the same as a civil or a criminal trial. So you have the Senate acting as, in some ways as judge and jury,” said Maurice Sheppard, a political scientist at Madison College. If […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.