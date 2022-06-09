Trump’s own advisers add to evidence that election wasn’t stolen
The Jan. 6 committee adds more evidence to show the 2020 election wasn’t rigged or stolen.
Source: Politifacts.com
Oconto County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a passenger armed with a knife during a...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2022 at 9:14 PM
The state Division of Criminal Investigation is reviewing the fatal shooting, and the deputy has been placed on leave per policy.
Wisconsin U.S. Senate election updates: NBC News' Chuck Todd to co-moderate Democratic...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2022 at 7:53 PM
Wisconsin's race for U.S. Senate will be one of the most hotly contested elections in the country this fall. Here are the latest developments.
House passed gun safety package going nowhere in Senate
by bhague@wrn.com on June 9, 2022 at 7:24 PM
A gun safety package passed in the House on Wednesday appears doomed in the U.S. Senate. The bills collectively called the “Protecting Our Kids Act” passed with only five Republican votes, none from Wisconsin. It would raise the minimum […]
Two shot in east-side Green Bay incident involving four people ages 17 to 21, police say
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2022 at 7:12 PM
Green Bay police responded to two gunshot victims located on the 1900 block of East Mason Street and the 600 block of Lime Kiln Road Wednesday night.
Vos taps tax attorney to fill WEC vacancy
by Bob Hague on June 9, 2022 at 6:20 PM
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has filled a vacancy on the bipartisan Wisconsin Elections Commission. Tax attorney Don Millis of Sun Prairie will fill the vacancy caused by last month’s resignation of Republican Commissioner Dean Knudson. […]
Green Bay, Appleton businesses say they can't find workers, but new program promises to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 9, 2022 at 4:53 PM
Bay Area Workforce Development Board partners with community organizations to help unemployed and marginally employed people develop new job skills.
Finnigan Sr., Arley Age 70 of Tomah
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2022 at 3:26 PM
Ratsch, Gordon “Gordy” William Age 97 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on June 9, 2022 at 3:25 PM
How do you tackle stigmas around mental health? Poetry, says one high school student
by Appleton Post-Crescent on June 9, 2022 at 11:00 AM
In its first year, Appleton North High School's poetry club brings attention to suicide prevention and mental illnesses one poem at a time.
