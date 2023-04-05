Trump’s indictment, explained: Falsifying business records, prosecutors’ challenges, and what’s next
Donald Trump was indicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg did not specifically list the related charges that make the crimes felonies. The case poses several challenges for prosecutors.
Liberal Janet Protasiewicz declared winner over Daniel Kelly in closely watched Wisconsin...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 2:03 AM
The new liberal majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court is now expected to take up legal challenges to a number of controversial and high-profile policies enacted in the last decade under a Republica…
Evers’ office reschedules bill signing to accommodate JFC co-chairs
by Bob Hague on April 5, 2023 at 1:41 AM
The governor’s office has rescheduled a bill-signing ceremony, following a complaint from the measure’s Republican authors. Governor Tony Evers will sign legislation co-authored by Joint Finance Committee co-chairs Senator Howard […]
Election results from Supreme Court and Senate race
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 5, 2023 at 1:26 AM
Trump indictment live updates: Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in historic...
by USA TODAY on April 5, 2023 at 1:18 AM
Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday on the first criminal charges against a former president. Get the latest live Trump news updates here.
Ron DeSantis to visit Wisconsin in May for Republican fundraiser, continue book tour
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 4, 2023 at 11:57 PM
Ron DeSantis, expected to be a top contender for the GOP presidential nomination, will headline a Republican fundraiser in Marathon County on May 6.
2023 Wisconsin spring general election updates: Green Bay borrows voting machine after a...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 4, 2023 at 11:26 PM
Wisconsin voters are heading to the polls April 4 for the spring general election with the state Supreme Court race on all the ballots.
Audit questions spending of federal funds by Evers administration, finds $43 million...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 4, 2023 at 10:16 PM
The audit questions how the administration spent $1.3 million in federal funds and identified $43 million in pandemic cash left on the table.
Here's where, when and why to hunt Easter eggs this weekend in Door County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 4, 2023 at 9:41 PM
Local community and business organizations, a church and a 4-H club are giving children the chance to find brightly colored eggs across the county.
Wisconsin bail referendum questions: What they're about, who supports them and who could...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 4, 2023 at 9:02 PM
If the referendum questions pass, they would amend the state constitution to expand the criteria for setting cash bail.
