Trump's firing of 1,000 national park workers raises concerns about maintenance and operating hours
The Trump administration has fired about 1,000 newly hired National Park Service employees who maintain and clean parks, educate visitors and perform other functions as part of its broad-based effort to downsize government. The firings come amid what has been…
Hadley, Denis S. Age 64 of New Lisbon
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2025 at 8:06 PM
Denis S. Hadley, 64, of New Lisbon, passed away on February 15, 2025, at Mile Bluff Medical Center in Mauston, Wisconsin. He was born on December 28, 1960, in Winfield, Illinois, to Donald J. and DixieLee (Dewey) Hadley Sr. A proud graduate of […]
Leopold, Carol Lynee Age 80 of Juneau County
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2025 at 8:03 PM
Carol Lynne Leopold, born June 23, 1944, Kendall, WI., passed away on Monday, February 17, 2025 at SSM Health St. Clare Meadows in Baraboo. Carol graduated from New Lisbon High School in 1962 and also attended MITC in Milwaukee. She met […]
Local Prep Scores from Monday 2/17
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2025 at 6:36 PM
Girls Basketball Mauston 76 Westby 49 Wisconsin Dells 67 Adams-Friendship 24 New Lisbon 66 Port Edwards 35 Neillsville 64 Tomah 28 Boys Basketball Port Edwards 71 New Lisbon 67 Ithaca 67 Cashton 42 North Crawford 92 Weston 22
Mauston Girls Whip Westby Behind Lavolds Big Game
by WRJC WebMaster on February 18, 2025 at 6:32 PM
The Mauston girls started out their week with a 76-49 victory over Westby with another hot night from behind the arc and at the free throw line making ten 3 point baskets and shooting 90% from the free throw line going 9 for 10 on the night. Caitlin […]
Celebrating 51 years of ‘Birkie Fever’
by bhague@wrn.com on February 18, 2025 at 6:00 PM
WRN’s Bob Hague talks with American Birkebeiner Executive Director Ben Popp about timely snowfall that’s assisting organizers of the cross-country ski race between Cable and Hayward, the importance of Birkie volunteers, and the legacy of […]
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by Raymond Neupert on February 18, 2025 at 1:00 PM
Body found in burning car identified as teen (MILWAUKEE) A body found inside a burning car in Milwaukee was that of a teenager. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the body found a week ago Monday on the north side as […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on February 18, 2025 at 12:00 PM
It’ll be the U.S. and Canada in the 4 Nations Face Off on Thursday – the 11th ranked basketball Badgers host Illinois tonight, shooting for their 5th straight win – Wisconsin has hired its new football General Manager
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by bhague@wrn.com on February 18, 2025 at 8:00 AM
Evers unveils his state budget tonight (MADISON) Governor Tony Evers will deliver his 2025-27 biennial budget from the Assembly Chambers in the Wisconsin State Capitol on Tuesday night. Evers’ remarks begin at 7 p.m. and will be livestreamed […]
Local Prep Scores from over the Weekend
by WRJC WebMaster on February 17, 2025 at 6:28 PM
Boys Basketball Hillsboro 59 Necedah 15 (Jerry Von Falkenstein 13points for Hillsboro) Royall 81 Brookwood 30 (Carter Uppena 23points for Royall) Bangor 77 Wonewoc-Center 53 Sparta 95 Tomah 93 2OT Westfield 67 Portage 64 Girls Basketball […]
