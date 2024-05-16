Trump will campaign in Minnesota after attending his son Barron's graduation
Former President Donald Trump’s break from his hush money trial in New York includes a trip to Minnesota for a Republican fundraiser in a traditionally Democratic state that he boasts he can carry in November. Trump will headline the state…
Rollover Crash Leads to K9 Chase OWI Arrest Near Warrens
by WRJC WebMaster on May 16, 2024 at 3:46 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on May 16, 2024 at 1:45 PM
Twin brothers are valedictorian, salutatorian of their Milwaukee high school’s graduation class (MILWAUKEE) Twin brothers reach the highest honors in their high school class. When Joseph and Joshua Garcia graduate from St. Anthony High School […]
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 16, 2024 at 11:04 AM
Packers popular again in Prime Time, Brewers grab series with Pirates and Doug Gottlieb returns home
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on May 16, 2024 at 8:50 AM
VP Harris makes fourth visit to Wisconsin (MILWAUKEE) Vice President Kamala Harris was back in Wisconsin on Thursday. It was Harris’s fourth trip to Wisconsin so far this year, and during a half hour discussion with comedian D,L. Hughley […]
Juneau County Board Meetings
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2024 at 8:08 PM
Wisconsin PM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on May 15, 2024 at 7:51 PM
Brewers crush Pirates with 5 HR effort, the NFL regular season schedule is out tonight and National Radio host Doug Gottlieb is hired by UW-Green Bay
Zirk, Betty J. Age 90 of Wilton
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2024 at 7:50 PM
Wa Du Shuda Days Auction looking for donations
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2024 at 5:34 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 5/14
by WRJC WebMaster on May 15, 2024 at 3:30 PM
