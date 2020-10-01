Trump weekend rallies set for COVID-19 ‘hot zone’ cities
President Trump’s weekend campaign rallies will take place in cities designated as “red zones” by the White House Coronavirus Task Force. A draft report from the task force says Wisconsin is “in the red zone” when it comes to coronavirus cases. Among the dozen cites in the “red zone” are Green Bay and La Crosse, […]
Green Bay man charged with stabbing officer during arrest in connection with killing two...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 4:44 PM
Oscar Fernando Lemus-Franco is charged with recklessly endangering safety, mayhem, battery to an officer, fleeing police and resisting arrest.
New De Pere cafe Java Cream struggles due to pandemic but has hope for 2021 | Streetwise
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 4:22 PM
Java Cream, a new cafe and gelato shop in east De Pere is struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Elections commission continues to see complaints over voter registration spam
by Raymond Neupert on October 1, 2020 at 4:16 PM
The Wisconsin Elections Commission is continuing to deal with a deluge of campaign mailers that seem to be giving inaccurate information to Wisconsin voters. Spokesman Reid Magney says the most common issue they’re seeing is random messages to […]
Madison voters ask judge to clarify legality of ‘Democracy in the Park’
by WRN Contributor on October 1, 2020 at 4:08 PM
Five voters are asking a Dane County judge to rule that Madison’s “Democracy in the Park” events are legal, despite Republican claims that they are not Poll workers collected absentee ballots in city parks last Saturday and will do […]
Masks to match their professions
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 3:59 PM
With the mandatory face-covering requirement, Green Bay-area people are matching masks to their professions.
Homeland Security officials were instructed to speak in support of Kyle Rittenhouse, NBC...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 1, 2020 at 3:28 PM
NBC News says leaked 'talking points' urged Homeland Security officials to support Kyle Rittenhouse in media interviews
Former Southwest High School employee gets 6 months in jail for sexually abusing teen
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 3:11 PM
Courtney L. Roznowski will also spend three years on probation.
Democrat Richard Sarnwick faces Republican incumbent Gary Tauchen in the 6th Assembly...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 3:05 PM
The 6th district is made up of mostly Shawano County and includes parts of Brown, Outagamie and Waupaca counties.
