Trump wants Wisconsin ballot drop box ruling to apply to past elections. It doesn't work that way
It’s an argument for the legally impossible but Trump continues to press the case to decertify Wisconsin’s 2020 electoral votes.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Trump wants Wisconsin ballot drop box ruling to apply to past elections. It doesn't work...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2022 at 2:15 PM
It's an argument for the legally impossible but Trump continues to press the case to decertify Wisconsin's 2020 electoral votes.
-
Worker walkout causes provider to temporarily shut down services for Brown County...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2022 at 1:47 PM
Kismet Advocacy LLC, a mental health and disability provider for Brown County, has closed for 30 days after employees quit over late paychecks.
-
Stilt walking, gravy drinking and a lot of Winnie the Pooh: Here are 10 world records...
by Wausau Daily Herald on July 14, 2022 at 1:07 PM
Wisconsinites recently set several Guinness World Records.
-
Abortion law taking center stage in the Wisconsin attorney general election in 2022....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2022 at 12:00 PM
Wisconsin's race for attorney general in 2022 is taking on an added high profile with the enforcement of an 1849 abortion law now a reality in the state.
-
Howard Commons pavilion, amphitheater project fulfills village's desire for community...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM
The 18-year effort to develop a community gathering space in the village has seen high-density housing, senior living and commercial development fill in formerly vacant space.
-
Howard Commons construction
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2022 at 11:01 AM
Howard's plan for a village center took another step forward July 14 when the village marked the start of construction on public improvements that include a pavilion and biergarden space.
-
Pennsylvania congressman launches internal investigation after Ron Johnson's claims about...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM
Pennsylvania U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly's office launched an internal investigation after Sen. Ron Johnson claimed false electors we
-
Go inside Green Bay's Beatles-themed Airbnb
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2022 at 11:00 AM
A Beatles- and British-themed Airbnb hosts guests visiting Green Bay, Wis.
-
Tribal leaders in Wisconsin worry about sovereignty after Supreme Court ruling: 'If they...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on July 14, 2022 at 10:43 AM
The court sided with Oklahoma over crimes on Native American territory, stating 'Indian Country is part of a state, not separate from a state.'
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.