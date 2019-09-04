Trump trails Democrats Biden and Sanders in newest Marquette poll of Wisconsin voters
In the Democratic primary race, Biden was the first choice of 28%, Sanders at 20%, Warren at 17% and South Bend Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg at 6%.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
