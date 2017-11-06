Trump: Texas mass shooting is about mental health, not guns
President Donald Trump says a Texas church shooting that left 26 dead was an “act of evil.”.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- British agronomist visits Peninsula Pride Farms members to discuss groundwater concerns4 hours ago
- Expert: New Mexico counties losing out on oil and gas taxes4 hours ago
- Narwhal fixation: Unconventional Stevens Point dentist fascinated with oddball animal4 hours ago
- Neillsville athlete Daina Shilts to receive Hometown Hero Award4 hours ago
- 15 people treated after carbon monoxide buildup at church4 hours ago
- Hy-Vee to invest in home renovations in Iowa5 hours ago
- Delta Dentist scientist leads narwhal tusk research5 hours ago
- Zimmerman, Pete John, age 83, of Friendship5 hours ago
- Juneau County Budget Hearing Tuesday5 hours ago
- Trial starts Monday for Wood Co. man accused in fatal shooting5 hours ago
- Tomah Man Arrested for Stalking Hillsboro Teen6 hours ago
- Sonic booms to be heard during training at Volk Field6 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.