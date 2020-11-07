Trump stumps for Wisconsin recount funds; money could be used to pay down campaign debt
President Donald Trump is raising money for an “election defense fund,” but at least half could go toward paying down his campaign debts.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Biden election draws cheers - and jeers - around the state
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 7, 2020 at 9:37 PM
The announcement that Joe Biden had been elected president drew cheers and protests around the state.
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 7, 2020 at 8:40 PM
Local Prep Football Scores From Friday November 6th
by WRJC WebMaster on November 7, 2020 at 3:42 PM
White House task force warns Wisconsin faces more COVID deaths without a more robust plan...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 7, 2020 at 3:01 PM
One model from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation shows between 5,000 and 6,900 lives could be lost to COVID-19 in Wisconsin by Jan. 1 if the virus spread doesn't slow down.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos to investigate election after Trump alleges fraud without...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 7, 2020 at 1:55 PM
Vos ordered the Assembly's committee overseeing elections to lead an investigation under a state statute that allows lawmakers to require testimony.
Packers mask Vince and Curly statues to encourage better pandemic behavior, 3 ways to...
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 7, 2020 at 1:26 PM
As always, we've rounded up your favorite stories from around Wisconsin this week and some of their top Facebook comments, just for you.
Days after the election, Wisconsin Republicans urged volunteers to call Pennsylvania...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 7, 2020 at 2:12 AM
Even as the president rails against counting valid votes, his team appeared to encourage illegal late voting in crucial Pennsylvania
Sen. Ron Johnson says half of country won't accept a Biden win
by Appleton Post-Crescent on November 6, 2020 at 11:54 PM
Sen. Ron Johnson refused to say if he thought the election was legitimate, while admitting he had no proof of any illegal activity.
Packers fan ratings: Almost-perfect Rodgers gets almost-perfect score
by Packers News on November 6, 2020 at 10:55 PM
Rodgers got a rating of 4.7 after completing 25 of 31 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns, leading the Packers to a 34-17 victory.
