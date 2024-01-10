Trump skips much of the final week before Iowa's caucuses to go to court voluntarily instead

Former President Donald Trump is spending much of the week before Iowa’s kickoff caucuses more than 1,000 miles away, in court while his rivals make their last-ditch pitch to voters. Trump was in Washington, D.C. for a federal hearing Tuesday…

Source: LacrosseTribune.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.