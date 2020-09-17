Trump set to rally his base in Mosinee

As many as 15,000 people are expected to attend President Donald Trump’s campaign rally in Mosinee. The Trump Campaign said hand sanitizer and masks will be available at Central Wisconsin Airport. The Marathon County Health Department urges social distancing, mask wearing and frequent hand washing. Both the campaign and the health department encourage people who […]

