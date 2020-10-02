Trump set to hold Saturday campaign rallies in Green Bay and Janesville
Attendees at President Donald Trump’s weekend campaign rallies in Wisconsin will have their temperatures checked, as well as being asked to wear masks. Wisconsin is in the midst of exponential growth of new coronavirus cases. Instead of the La Crosse airport, the president’s first Make America Great Again rally on Saturday will take place at […]
Source: WRN.com
-
Mail found in Outagamie County contained no Wisconsin absentee ballots
by Bob Hague on October 2, 2020 at 1:43 AM
There were no Wisconsin ballots among three trays of mail found in a ditch in Outagamie County last week, Wisconsin Elections Commission director Meagan Wolfe said during a virtual news conference Thursday. “There was mail found outside of […]
-
Trump set to hold Saturday campaign rallies in Green Bay and Janesville
by Bob Hague on October 2, 2020 at 1:34 AM
Attendees at President Donald Trump’s weekend campaign rallies in Wisconsin will have their temperatures checked, as well as being asked to wear masks. Wisconsin is in the midst of exponential growth of new coronavirus cases. Instead of the La […]
-
Fact check: Yes, coronavirus deaths in red states add up to second-highest in the world
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 1, 2020 at 11:59 PM
Yes, coronavirus deaths in red states add up to second-highest in the world
-
Wisconsin reports a record 2,887 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on October 1, 2020 at 11:17 PM
Wisconsin reported a record high 2,887 new COVID-19 cases and 21 more deaths on Thursday.
-
Green Bay man charged with stabbing officer during arrest in connection with killing two...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 9:46 PM
Oscar Fernando Lemus-Franco is charged with recklessly endangering safety, mayhem, battery to an officer, fleeing police and resisting arrest.
-
Coronavirus in Brown County: 'Crisis ... could come soon,' emergency room doctor says
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 9:38 PM
Brown County COVID-19 numbers: 91 people hospitalized, twice what it was 14 days ago. Seven people dead in two weeks. Tests positive in 36% of cases.
-
Green Bay district shuts schools to all but essential workers because of COVID-19 spread
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 9:25 PM
Green Bay district's decision tries to reduce the chance of COVID-19 spread among staff.
-
Police identify 60-year-old Green Bay man who died after found in burning house
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 9:08 PM
Green Bay police identified the man as Brian T. Heigl, 60. Firefighters found him in the basement of the burning home.
-
A new generation of warships won't have crews. Marinette Marine is in the hunt to design...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on October 1, 2020 at 8:00 PM
Fincantieri Marinette Marine will develop a prototype of a large, crewless vessel under a contract it received from the U.S. Navy in September.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.