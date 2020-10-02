Trump set to hold Saturday campaign rallies in Green Bay and Janesville

Attendees at President Donald Trump’s weekend campaign rallies in Wisconsin will have their temperatures checked, as well as being asked to wear masks. Wisconsin is in the midst of exponential growth of new coronavirus cases. Instead of the La Crosse airport, the president’s first Make America Great Again rally on Saturday will take place at […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.