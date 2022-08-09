Trump says Watergate burglary and search of Mar-a-Lago were similar. They’re not

Former President Donald Trump compared the search of his Mar-a-Lago home to the Watergate break-in. But there’s a huge difference, legal experts say: The Mar-a-Lago search was legal and approved by a judge; the Watergate break-in was an illegal burglary.

Source: Politifacts.com







