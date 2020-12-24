Trump recounts in Dane and Milwaukee Counties come in under budget
The cost to recount presidential votes in Wisconsin’s two most populous counties came in slightly under budget. In Dane County, the bill to recount the votes as requested by President Donald Trump was around $730,000, about $11,000 less than initially estimated. That money went towards hiring poll workers, increased security, and payments for special gear […]
Source: WRN.com
-
GOP lawmakers plaintiffs in latest election lawsuit
by Bob Hague on December 24, 2020 at 5:38 PM
Two Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly have signed on to the latest federal court lawsuit, seeking to overturn results of the presidential election in Wisconsin and other four other states. The Journal Sentinel reports that Representatives Jeff […]
-
Cases and testing for COVID-19 in Wisconsin continue to decline
by Bob Hague on December 24, 2020 at 5:18 PM
The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 2,579 on Wednesday, as testing continues to decline. The seven day positivity rate of those tested was 26 percent and has also been declining over the past month. The state Department of […]
-
-
Wisconsin’s Exposure Notification App will help slow spread of COVID-19
by Bob Hague on December 24, 2020 at 4:54 PM
Wisconsin’s app to track the coronavirus is now live. The Wisconsin Exposure Notification app uses your phone’s Bluetooth to ping other, nearby phones. If you test positive, the state gives you a code for the app, and the app then […]
-
Top 10 fact checks of 2020
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 24, 2020 at 3:15 PM
Top 10 fact checks of 2020 include the COVID-19 pandemic, elections and social unrest
-
Another vendor has canceled Rittenhouse defense's attempts to sell 'Free Kyle' merchandise
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 24, 2020 at 2:42 PM
Printful was the first company to back away from the "Free Kyle" merchandise. A replacement site has also been taken down.
-
Wisconsin teachers 'creating a new box' with online lessons amid coronavirus pandemic
by Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter on December 24, 2020 at 12:45 PM
Soup cans as dumbbells for gym class and virtual singing for concerts are among the ways art, music and gym teachers have taught creatively this year.
-
The Buzz: What's happening to the former Market Place building on Northland Ave.?
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 24, 2020 at 10:45 AM
MJI Building Services purchased the building Nov. 5, which formerly housed the Market Place, an estate liquidation service.
-
Bucks Drop Season Opener At Boston
by Bill Scott on December 24, 2020 at 6:04 AM
Jayson Tatum nailed a go-ahead three-pointer with 0.4-seconds left to give the Boston Celtics a 122-121 win over the Milwaukee Bucks in their NBA season opener in Boston. Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the second of two free throws at the end to seal […]
