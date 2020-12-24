Trump recounts in Dane and Milwaukee Counties come in under budget

The cost to recount presidential votes in Wisconsin’s two most populous counties came in slightly under budget. In Dane County, the bill to recount the votes as requested by President Donald Trump was around $730,000, about $11,000 less than initially estimated. That money went towards hiring poll workers, increased security, and payments for special gear […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.