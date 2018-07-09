Trump nominates Brett Kavanaugh to Supreme Court
President Donald Trump is nominating influential conservative Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court as he seeks to shift the nation’s highest court further to the right.
Source: WAOW.com
