Trump nixes $92M military parade, blames DC for high cost

President Donald Trump said Friday he had canceled plans for a Veterans Day military parade, citing the "ridiculously high" price tag – a day after U.S. officials said the November event could cost $92 million, more than three times the price first suggested by the White House.

Source: WAOW.com

