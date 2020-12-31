Trump makes 2nd request to Supreme Court over Wisconsin loss
President Donald Trump has filed a second appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn his election loss in Wisconsin
Aurora Health says employee intentionally removed COVID-19 vaccine from fridge, ruining...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 31, 2020 at 5:31 AM
An initial investigation led Aurora officials to believe the removal was a mistake, but the now-fired individual said Wednesday it was purposeful.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 31, 2020 at 3:34 AM
Juneau County Health Department Reports 18 New COVID19 Cases Wednesday 12/30
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2020 at 11:25 PM
Golden Eagles can’t Solve Hornets Fall to 3-5 on Season
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2020 at 11:24 PM
Badgers Come From Behind To Win Duke’s Mayo Bowl
by Bill Scott on December 30, 2020 at 10:15 PM
It wasn’t looking good early for the Wisconsin Badgers, who fell behind Wake Forest 14-0 in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on Wednesday in Charlotte. The Badgers had two empty possessions, while the Demon Deacons put two scores on the board […]
Wisconsin reports 2,755 new COVID-19 cases, 35 deaths Wednesday
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2020 at 10:09 PM
Wisconsin reported 35 deaths and 2,755 new confirmed cases Wednesday.
State faces challenges renewing extended unemployment benefits under new coronavirus...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2020 at 10:04 PM
Even after the department announced it had cleared the backlog Tuesday, it still had no timeline for implementation of the new federal benefits.
DWD clears claims backlog, but appeals backlog remains
by Bob Hague on December 30, 2020 at 9:30 PM
The state Department of Workforce Development says that it has cleared its entire backlog of unemployment claims. In a Wednesday morning press release, Department of Workforce Development Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said the agency had reached […]
Assembly Democrats consider skipping inauguration because of the lack of a mask...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2020 at 9:14 PM
All of Wisconsin's Assembly Republicans have already been sworn in under a process that lawyers have determined passes legal muster.
