Trump lawsuit targets Green Bay's use of ballot drop boxes, although city followed state guidance
The long-shot litigation comes as Trump seeks to reclaim a state he lost to President-elect Joe Biden by nearly 21,000 votes.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
Wisconsin Supreme Court rejects Trump's election lawsuit
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2020 at 7:43 PM
The Wisconsin Supreme Court threw out President Donald Trump's election lawsuit Thursday, two days after he asked the justices to revoke the certification of a contest he lost by nearly 21,000 votes.
Gov. Tony Evers asks federal officials to prioritize Wisconsin for COVID-19 vaccine,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2020 at 7:30 PM
Evers warned that 41 out of Wisconsin's 72 counties have "critically high levels of COVID-19 disease activity and the state is currently among the worst states in the country" in terms of cases per 100,000 people. […]
96 Wisconsin music and entertainment venues will split $15 million in COVID-19 grants to...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2020 at 7:19 PM
The grants are designed to "provide financial stabilization" to the venues, effectively shut down during the pandemic.
Trump sues in federal court to put Wisconsin lawmakers in charge of election outcome
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2020 at 6:52 PM
The lawsuit argues the coronavirus pandemic did not justify widespread absentee voting.
Some deputies get huge payouts after Oconto County discovers long-banked holiday hours
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 3, 2020 at 6:05 PM
One officer is receiving more than $50,000 after separate account was incorrectly created.
State surpasses 3500 COVID-19 related deaths
by WRN Contributor on December 3, 2020 at 5:56 PM
Wisconsin has reported nearly 500 deaths from COVID-19 in just the last 11 days. On November 21, the coronavirus related death toll passed 3,000. On Wednesday, the total reached 3,502, with 82 reported deaths following Tuesday’s single day […]
Trips from dorms to bars played critical role in UW-Madison's COVID-19 outbreak, study...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 3, 2020 at 5:41 PM
Smartphone location data showed trips from the hard-hit Witte and Sellery residence halls to nearby bars were a "significant determinant of infection rates."
How COVID-19, the paper market, and investors influenced Verso's decisions in Wisconsin...
by Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune on December 3, 2020 at 5:10 PM
Verso's decision to idle its Wisconsin Rapids mill lies stems from a decline in demand for its core product and a history of rocky investor relations.
