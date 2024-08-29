Trump is visiting swing districts in Michigan and Wisconsin as battleground campaigning ramps up
Former President Donald Trump will campaign in Michigan and Wisconsin as his campaign efforts in a handful of battleground states ramp up heading into the Labor Day turn toward the fall election. His visit Thursday to Michigan will be his…
Titletown Report for 8/29/2024
by Bill Scott on August 29, 2024 at 10:59 AM
The Packers continue to fill out their roster as they get ready for the season.
Wisconsin AM Sportscast
by Bill Scott on August 29, 2024 at 10:54 AM
Freddy Peralta is on his game in Brewers win – The Packers turn to the Titans to fill some holes
Wisconsin AM News Summary
by Bob Hague on August 29, 2024 at 8:50 AM
Judge upholds partial veto on school spending (MADISON) A judge has upheld a partial veto from Governor Tony Evers that modified school funding. Dane County Judge Stephen Ehlke ruled Tuesday that the bills Governor Evers used his partial veto on […]
Allen, Robert Harry Age 96 of Mauston
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2024 at 3:16 PM
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday 8/27
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2024 at 3:16 PM
Wonewoc-Center Volleyball Sweeps Kickapoo in Season Opener
by WRJC WebMaster on August 28, 2024 at 3:15 PM
Wisconsin PM News Summary
by ted.ehlen@learfield.com on August 28, 2024 at 10:25 AM
Democrat VP nominee Walz in Milwaukee on Labor Day (MILWAUKEE) Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz will be in Wisconsin on Labor Day. Walz was in Milwaukee last week for a campaign rally with Vice President Kamala Harris during day two […]
Evans, Donald M. Age 77 of Oxford
by WRJC WebMaster on August 27, 2024 at 3:21 PM
Local Prep Football Scores from Friday 8/23
by WRJC WebMaster on August 26, 2024 at 6:17 PM
