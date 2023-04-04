Trump indictment live updates: Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in historic New York case
Donald Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday on the first criminal charges against a former president. Get the latest live Trump news updates here.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Trump indictment live updates: Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony counts in historic...
by USA TODAY on April 4, 2023 at 7:58 PM
Donald Trump is set to be arraigned Tuesday on the first criminal charges against a former president. Get the latest live Trump news updates here.
-
2023 Wisconsin spring general election updates: Voters cite abortion, cash bail, schools...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 4, 2023 at 6:56 PM
Wisconsin voters are heading to the polls April 4 for the spring general election with the state Supreme Court race on all the ballots.
-
With high voter mobilization and record-breaking spending on Supreme Court race, high...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 4, 2023 at 6:39 PM
With the high stakes Supreme Court race on the ballot, experts predict a near-record turnout for a Wisconsin spring election.
-
It's Election Day! Here's what you need to know.
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on April 4, 2023 at 4:59 PM
The election will take place on Tuesday, April 4, and the polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
-
Elroy Man Included in Drug Arrests Made By Monroe County Sheriffs Dept.
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2023 at 3:30 PM
-
Steffen, Janice M. Age 89 of Elroy
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2023 at 3:14 PM
-
Local Prep Scores from Monday 4/3
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM
-
Strong Defensive Effort Leads Royall to 10-0 Win Over Hillsboro
by WRJC WebMaster on April 4, 2023 at 3:10 PM
-
Martice Scales found his passion in farming. Now, he wants future generations of Black...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on April 4, 2023 at 10:00 AM
Martice Scales, who currently rents a few acres at an incubator farm, is advocating for more equitable access to owning land for himself and other BIPOC farmers.
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.