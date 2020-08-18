Trump in Oshkosh: ‘ the only way we’re gonna lose this election is if the election is rigged’

Once again, President Donald Trump questions the validity of the November election. Trump did it during his campaign stop Monday in Oshkosh. “Get out and vote. Do those beautiful absentee ballots, or just make sure your vote gets counted. Make sure, because the only way we’re gonna lose this election is if the election is […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.