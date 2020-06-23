Trump has Thursday stop in NE Wisconsin

President Donald Trump will be in northeast Wisconsin this week, with events scheduled in Marinette and Green Bay on Thursday. The president will visit Fincantieri Marinette Marine for a tour of the facility and to deliver remarks, according the White House. Trump is expected to discuss a $5.5 billion contract to build a new U.S. […]

