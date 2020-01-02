Trump gave 'clear direction' to hold Ukraine aid, former Wisconsin Republican leader said in new documents
An email from former Wisconsin GOP chief Michael Duffey, now a Trump administration official, was disclosed Thursday.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Trump gave ‘clear direction’ to hold Ukraine aid, former Wisconsin Republican ...5 hours ago
- Wisconsin teacher admits to defecating in park for 2 years6 hours ago
- New PBS documentary on Joseph McCarthy shows a ‘regular guy’ who ‘fought...7 hours ago
- Budenholzer named Eastern Conference Coach of the Month7 hours ago
- Doncic, Antetokounmpo lead first round of voting for 2020 All-Star game9 hours ago
- Myers, Kathleen W. Age 72 of Friendship9 hours ago
- New Lisbon Man Facing Charges after Domestic Disturbance in Germantown Township9 hours ago
- Car Keys Lead to Disturbance in Downtown Mauston9 hours ago
- Raven Greene returns in time for playoffs10 hours ago
- More Ag Bankers Expected to Work with Hemp Growers in 202019 hours ago
- State Ayrshire Breeders Offering Grants to Producers19 hours ago
- Maple Syrup Producers to Hold Winter Institute19 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.