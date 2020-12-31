Trump files another SCOTUS appeal to overturn Wisconsin results

For the second time in two days, President Donald Trump has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn Wisconsin election results. Tuesday’s filing challenged a ruling from Wisconsin Supreme Court. WisPolitics reports that the new filing challenges last week’s ruling by the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals, which affirmed a lower court’s ruling that Trump’s […]

Source: WRN.com







