Trump emergency declaration includes loss of $8 million for Madison Air National Guard base

Funding for Madison’s Air National Guard base will be spent on the southern border instead. A Wisconsin National Guard spokesman confirmed Wednesday that $8 million that had been allotted for a small arms weapons range at the 115th Fighter Wing’s Truax Field has been diverted to help pay for border barriers, part of President Donald […]

Source: WRN.com





News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.