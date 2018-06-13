Trump claim raises eyebrows: NKorea no longer a nuke threat?
The United States’ top diplomat is jetting to South Korea to brief the country’s president as Asian allies try to parse the implications of an extraordinary nuclear summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.
Source: WAOW.com
News At Other State Sites:
- ‘No longer a nuclear threat’ from North Korea, Trump says4 hours ago
- Remodeling estimates expected to increase nearly a third this year4 hours ago
- 2018 Scenic Bluffs All-Conference Baseball Team (Area Players)4 hours ago
- Lambeau Field Live exhibit traveling the state this summer4 hours ago
- PolitiFact: Governor candidates, fact checked4 hours ago
- 2018 Scenic Bluffs All-Conference Softball Team (Area Players)4 hours ago
- North America to host 2026 World Cup5 hours ago
- Wisconsin victims and survivors of the sinking of the Titanic ranged from doctors to kids5 hours ago
- Wisconsin Democrats Gain Legislative Seat In Special Elections6 hours ago
- Democrats pick up long-held GOP seat, Republicans hold on to another in special elections6 hours ago
- WPS project upsetting Sturgeon Bay residents on 18th Avenue8 hours ago
- Bucks Open Summer League Play Against Detroit13 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.