Trump campaign vows to seek recount as Wisconsin election officials say Joe Biden has 20,000-vote margin
Biden overtook Trump in early morning hours when the city of Milwaukee finally reported its roughly 170,000 absentee votes, which were overwhelmingly Democratic.
Wisconsin’s elections administrator defends process, Trump to request recount in state
by Bob Hague on November 4, 2020 at 7:43 PM
State elections administrator Meagan Wolfe pushed back on Wednesday, against any questioning of the integrity of the voting process in Wisconsin, particularly the notion that votes were somehow “added.” While Wolfe said she […]
Biden declared winner in Wisconsin with 20,000 vote margin; Trump campaign vows request...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on November 4, 2020 at 7:28 PM
Green Bay boosts Biden's lead in Wisconsin as Brown County overall goes for Trump
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 7:28 PM
Results took 10 hours after polls closed to become public, but the city warned of counting delays because of a record early turnout.
Lawrence warehouse project withdrawn; Georgia-Pacific to look for new site in Green Bay...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 6:58 PM
Georgia-Pacific has halted its effort to build a 1.1 million-square-foot warehouse in Lawrence ahead of a town public hearing planned for Wednesday night.
Packers seek nominations for FAN Hall of Fame
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 6:37 PM
Green Bay Packers seek nominations for the 23rd member of the FAN Hall of Fame.
Packers matchup with 49ers could face COVID obstacle
by Bill Scott on November 4, 2020 at 6:23 PM
The Green Bay Packers are getting ready to leave for California in a few hours, but whether or not that game against the 49ers on Thursday night gets played is up in the air.. The Packers lost rookie AJ Dillon to a positive COVID-19 test on Monday […]
Local Election Coverage
by WRJC WebMaster on November 4, 2020 at 6:07 PM
Election roundup: Republican Eric Wimberger wins 30th Senate District in blow to...
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 5:55 PM
Here's a roundup of results in local races in the Green Bay area, including the state Legislature, county and referendums.
-
Former Packers linebacker Blake Martinez sells Ledgeview condo for $285,000
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on November 4, 2020 at 5:33 PM
Blake Martinez, who was a starting linebacker with the Green Bay Packers, now plays for the New York Giants.
