Trump campaign returns to Wisconsin with Mike Pence visit to tout school choice, religious faith
Mike Pence visit kicks off big political week that includes Donald Trump trip to Marinette, Biden campaign virtual event and Marquette Poll release.
Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com
-
Scamdemic: Wisconsin DOJ warns of pandemic-related scams
by Bob Hague on June 23, 2020 at 5:16 PM
There is no shortage of scams coming from the coronavirus outbreak. The Wisconsin Justice Department is sounding the alarm about contact tracing scams. Contact tracing is a key part of reducing the transmission of the coronavirus, but scammers may […]
-
Trump campaign returns to Wisconsin with Mike Pence visit to tout school choice,...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2020 at 4:55 PM
Mike Pence visit kicks off big political week that includes Donald Trump trip to Marinette, Biden campaign virtual event and Marquette Poll release.
-
Wisconsin's economy rife with racial inequity, study finds
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2020 at 4:37 PM
A recent analysis found significant gaps between Black and white Wisconsin residents along measures of employment and wealth.
-
Menominee Tribal Police seek help finding Katelyn L. Kelley, missing since June 16
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on June 23, 2020 at 4:37 PM
Katelyn L. Kelley was reported missing on June 18, and police said they have followed up on numerous tips since then.
-
Over half of COVID-19 testing at DOC institutions now complete
by WRJC WebMaster on June 23, 2020 at 4:34 PM
COVID-19 testing is more than halfway complete at state Department of Corrections institutions, according to a news release Monday. The latest numbers indicate that “a vast majority” of positive cases at DOC institutions have […]
-
Coree Woltering sets new Ice Age Trail record, running 1,200 miles in under 22 days
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 23, 2020 at 4:34 PM
The ultrarunner finished the 1,200-mile trail on June 22, having averaged more than 50 miles per day over the previous three weeks.
-
A fifth formal complaint was filed with the Wisconsin Elections Commission
by WRJC WebMaster on June 23, 2020 at 4:27 PM
The Original Black Panthers and Darryl Farmer aka "King Rick" about the City of Milwaukee's Spring April 7, 2020 General Election. The WEC administers and enforces Wisconsin elections law, and is made up of six members. Four are appointed by four […]
-
Rusk County Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Distributing Child Pornography
by WRJC WebMaster on June 23, 2020 at 4:26 PM
Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin, announced that Gregory Huftel, 32, Bruce, Wisconsin, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 10 years in prison for distributing child […]
-
Buffo, Don A age 88 of Necedah
by WRJC WebMaster on June 23, 2020 at 4:22 PM
Don A. Buffo, age 88, of Necedah, WI, passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020 at his home. A Celebration of Don’s Life is being planned by his family for a later date and will be announced when it becomes available. The […]
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.