Trump campaign files lawsuit to overturn Wisconsin election results

As expected, the Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Wisconsin’s election results. The suit comes after a recount in the state’s two most populous – and most Democratic – counties. The campaign paid $3 million for that, but did not gain any votes. In the lawsuit, filed directly with the Wisconsin Supreme […]

Source: WRN.com







