Trump campaign asks U.S. Supreme Court to set aside Wisconsin election results

The Trump campaign is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a state Supreme Court ruling that rejected his attempt to challenge Wisconsin’s election results. President Trump wants the high court to set aside certification of Wisconsin’s presidential electors and have the Republican-controlled state Legislature appoint them. Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani argues election procedures violated […]

Source: WRN.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.