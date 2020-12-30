Trump campaign asks U.S. Supreme Court to set aside Wisconsin election results
The Trump campaign is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review a state Supreme Court ruling that rejected his attempt to challenge Wisconsin’s election results. President Trump wants the high court to set aside certification of Wisconsin’s presidential electors and have the Republican-controlled state Legislature appoint them. Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani argues election procedures violated […]
Children of veteran who died of exposure after leaving VA hospital say staff was negligent
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2020 at 5:38 PM
The family of a man who died of exposure after walking away from a veterans hospital in Madison has sued the United States over the death.
Wisconsin Assembly to meet in person
by Bob Hague on December 30, 2020 at 5:23 PM
The Wisconsin Assembly appears poised to do its work in person during the upcoming legislative session. Minority Leader Gordon Hintz sent a letter Tuesday asking Republican Speaker Robin Vos to allow lawmakers and support staff to attend committee […]
by Bob Hague on December 30, 2020 at 5:14 PM
Authorities identify two people found dead after house fire in Oconto County
by Green Bay Press-Gazette on December 30, 2020 at 5:04 PM
First responders found them dead Saturday in the burned remnants of a home in the 1600 block of North Maiden Lake Road, according to the Oconto County Sheriff's Office.
Snowy scenes from across Wisconsin after overnight winter storm
by Wausau Daily Herald on December 30, 2020 at 4:57 PM
Check out our photos from across the state of the snowstorm on Dec. 30, 2020.
Local Prep Scores from Tuesday December 29th
by WRJC WebMaster on December 30, 2020 at 4:56 PM
We'll face another pandemic. Experts warn it will be 'even more damaging' if the U.S....
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2020 at 4:33 PM
Although COVID-19 caused devastation around the world, the U.S. paid heavily for its citizens' mistrust of both government and science.
After helping to clear backlogged unemployment claims, Amy Pechacek appointed head of DWD
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2020 at 4:13 PM
Amy Pechacek is being appointed the head of Wisconsin's workforce agency after leading the department to clear thousands of unemployment claims.
Assembly Democrats consider skipping inauguration because of the lack of a mask...
by Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on December 30, 2020 at 4:09 PM
All of Wisconsin's Assembly Republicans have already been sworn in under a process that lawyers have determined passes legal muster.
