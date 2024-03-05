Trump attorneys release documents detailing Wisconsin Republicans fake electors scheme

Newly released records reveal the depth of Wisconsin Republicans fake electors effort. Pro-Trump attorneys James Troupis and Kenneth Chesbro, key players in the fake electors scheme by Wisconsin Republicans, have settled a lawsuit and released more than 1,400 pages of documents detailing their work on the 2020 election here. That includes a video of the […] Source: WRN.com







