Trump and Walker trade praise at Foxconn groundbreaking

President Donald Trump says Governor Scott Walker took the Foxconn ball and ran with it. At Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Foxconn campus in Racine County, Trump said he handed off the deal to Walker. “I gave it to Scott Walker. He literally didn’t have to make a phone call to me, for the last […]

Source: WRN.com

News At Other State Sites:

1

WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.