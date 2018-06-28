Trump and Walker trade praise at Foxconn groundbreaking
President Donald Trump says Governor Scott Walker took the Foxconn ball and ran with it. At Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony for the Foxconn campus in Racine County, Trump said he handed off the deal to Walker. “I gave it to Scott Walker. He literally didn’t have to make a phone call to me, for the last […]
Source: WRN.com
