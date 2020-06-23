Trump and Pence visits underscore the GOP's need to shore up the base in Wisconsin

President Trump and Vice President Pence this week are visiting two key Wisconsin regions for the GOP where polls suggest Trump’s support is lagging behind his 2016 vote.

Source: GreenBayPressGazette.com







