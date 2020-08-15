Trump and Pence confirm Wisconsin visits next week

With his poll numbers flat, and COVID-19 cases increasing in Wisconsin, President Donald Trump is headed to the state next week, as Democrats open their largely virtual national convention in Milwaukee. Trump will stop at Basler Flight Service in Oshkosh at 4:30 p.m. Monday, after an earlier stop in Mankato, Minnesota, according to his campaign. […]

