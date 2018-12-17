Truck Rolls Over in Town of Hillsboro

Vernon County Sheriff John B. Spears reports a single vehicle crash occurred Sunday morning, December 16, 2018, at approximately 8:45 AM, in the town of Hillsboro. Gary W. Dank, age 59, of rural Kendall, WI was operating a pickup truck, northbound, on Young Road, north of County Road F, northwest of Hillsboro, WI and lost control while negotiating a curve to the right. The vehicle went off the right side of the roadway traveling north, struck a culvert and overturned. The vehicle came to rest on its top, partially in the roadway.

Gary Dank sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was extricated from the vehicle by the Hillsboro Fire Department and transported to Gundersen – St. Joseph’s Hospital, in Hillsboro, by Hillsboro Ambulance.

Dank was wearing a seatbelt and there was no airbag deployment.

Assisting the Sheriff’s Office at the scene were the Hillsboro Fire Department and Hillsboro Ambulance.

The crash remains under investigation by the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office.

Source: WRJC.com





