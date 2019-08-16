Truck Driver Who Hit School Bus Found Guilty

A Columbia County jury has found a 43-year-old truck driver from Indiana guilty of injuring 20 students when he smashed into the back of a school bus last year. Sentencing for Wayne Murphy will take place after a presentence investigation report is submitted. Murphy was convicted on 30 counts, including 10 felony charges. He had been accused of taking too much anti-anxiety medication before driving his semi-trailer truck that day in May 2018.

Source: WRJC.com





