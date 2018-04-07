Truck crashes into an Amtrak train in south-central Wisconsin
COLUMBUS, Wis. (AP) – Dodge County authorities say the crossing gate arms were down and the lights were flashing when a truck driver crashed into an Amtrak passenger train in south-central Wisconsin.
Source: WAOW.com
