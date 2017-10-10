Troopers target unsafe driving in work zones
The Wisconsin State Patrol and the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department are working together on a targeted enforcement initiative to keep construction zones along, U.S. Interstate 41, State 441 and U.S. 10 safe.
Source: WisconsinRapidsDailyTribune.com
News At Other State Sites:
- Walker voices support for increasing aid to rural schools6 hours ago
- Texas student charged with murder in campus officer’s death6 hours ago
- Former party chairman becomes 8th Democrat to challenge Walker6 hours ago
- Minneapolis seeks spike in synthetic marijuana overdoses6 hours ago
- Gov. Walker calls on players and fans to do what he does during the anthem6 hours ago
- B.U.G. Fire ready to show thanks with Gardner station open house Sunday6 hours ago
- The Latest: Democrat Flynn launches campaign for governor6 hours ago
- Troopers target unsafe driving in work zones6 hours ago
- Jirikovec proving polka is here to stay6 hours ago
- Police logs: Clown mask in vehicle causes concern7 hours ago
- New Lisbon School Board Gets Good News About Pupil Count7 hours ago
- Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening for Mauston’s Dog Park October 168 hours ago
WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.
Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.