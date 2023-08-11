Troemner, Susan Anna Age 93 of Friendship

Susan Anna Troemner, age 93, of Friendship, Wisconsin passed away Tuesday, August 08, 2023 at Crest View Nursing Home in New Lisbon, Wisconsin.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Friendship, Wisconsin. Visitation will be 10 a.m. until the time of service on Saturday at the Church.

Interment will be at the Quincy Cemetery, Town of Quincy, Adams County, Wisconsin.

Roseberry’s Funeral Home is assisting the family. Visit www.roseberrys.com for online condolences and further information.

Source: WRJC.com







WISCONSINREPORT.COM (WiscReport.com) is not affiliated with Wisconsin Government or any state agency, department, entity, or other website or printed publication with Wisconsin in it’s name. Established in 2002, we operate completely independent from political parties and other forms of outside influence. Our Mission is to report the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth. We are WiscReport on Twitter and Facebook. A Morbizco Internet Media online publication. – WisconsinReport.com.

Learn More about WisconsinReport.com.