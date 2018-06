Tripoli man, 62, pleads no contest to threatening hospice workers

RHINELANDER (WAOW) – A Tripoli man who spent time in prison for his role in a hours-long standoff with police after a domestic dispute more than two years ago pleaded no contest Friday to threatening hospice workers caring for his terminally ill wife, according to online Oneida County court records.

